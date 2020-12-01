Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 7,511 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

