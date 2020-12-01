Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 100 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,245,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,228,000 after buying an additional 63,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,172,000 after buying an additional 76,257 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 30.8% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BeiGene by 82.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BeiGene by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.03.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $1,301,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,206,612.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $14,235,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,689,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,891,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 216,487 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,492 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BGNE opened at $255.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.20. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $322.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.49 and a 200-day moving average of $236.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 EPS for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

