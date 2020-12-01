Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 460,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after acquiring an additional 172,607 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

RGA stock opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.82. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

