Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 5,000 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Coca-Cola Consolidated at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COKE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $261.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.60 and its 200 day moving average is $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.01. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.08 and a fifty-two week high of $295.56.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

