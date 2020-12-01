Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 180.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

HAIN opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

