Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 361 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in Lear by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Lear by 1.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Lear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Lear by 0.3% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Lear by 9.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

