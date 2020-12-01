Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 32,833 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in News were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 3,154.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in News by 59.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of News by 445.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 306,589 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of News by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of News by 1,359.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of News stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. News Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.