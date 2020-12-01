Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 29,200 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of FormFactor worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FORM. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,104 shares of company stock worth $4,756,288 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $42.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

