Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 25,600 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 110.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATUS opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 188.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $35.47.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,826,355 shares of company stock worth $142,836,243 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

