Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,305 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $117.21 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.37, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

