Sibanye Stillwater (NASDAQ:SBSW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NASDAQ:SBSW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.
NASDAQ:SBSW opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.63.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
