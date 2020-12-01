Short Interest in Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Decreases By 72.7%

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TURV stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

