Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Rises By 185.7%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tsingtao Brewery will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSGTY. ValuEngine cut Tsingtao Brewery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsingtao Brewery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

