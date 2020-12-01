Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Rises By 200.0%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS TSYHY opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. TravelSky Technology has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $25.93.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
Recommended Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.