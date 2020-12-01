Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Rises By 200.0%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TSYHY opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. TravelSky Technology has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.