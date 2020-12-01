Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Rises By 200.0%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TKGSY opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

