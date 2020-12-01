Short Interest in The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) Rises By 200.0%

The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Long-Term Care ETF stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The Long-Term Care ETF has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

