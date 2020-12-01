Short Interest in Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Drops By 92.3%

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TLSYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telstra from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telstra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TLSYY stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. Telstra has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

