Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Decreases By 65.2%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TISCY opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Taisei has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the construction of tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and building social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

