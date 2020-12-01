Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Decreases By 65.2%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
TISCY opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Taisei has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66.
Taisei Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.