Short Interest in PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Rises By 338.7%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, an increase of 338.7% from the October 31st total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,273.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PostNL in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNTFF opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. PostNL has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands, and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

