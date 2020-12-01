Short Interest in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Grows By 1,790.4%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a growth of 1,790.4% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PFMT opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.60. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

