Short Interest in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expands By 13,545.8%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 13,545.8% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ONCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.37% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCT opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.16. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.45% and a negative return on equity of 147.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

