Short Interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expands By 156.9%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,000 shares, an increase of 156.9% from the October 31st total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONCS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoSec Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.
In other news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,279 shares of company stock worth $680,066. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ONCS opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.77.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
