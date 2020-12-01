Short Interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expands By 156.9%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,000 shares, an increase of 156.9% from the October 31st total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONCS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoSec Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

In other news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,279 shares of company stock worth $680,066. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 75.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 74.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONCS opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

