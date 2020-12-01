Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Increases By 12,960.0%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 12,960.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of CSML stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $28.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.

