Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Expands By 164.0%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 164.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PID stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

