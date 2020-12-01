Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Drops By 90.0%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period.

Shares of ALTY opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%.

