Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Expands By 185.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 185.2% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CHSCM opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. CHS has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

