Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Expands By 185.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 185.2% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CHSCM opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. CHS has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85.
CHS Company Profile
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.