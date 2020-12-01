Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Expands By 335.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 335.3% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. CHS has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

