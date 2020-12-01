Short Interest in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) Increases By 920.0%

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 920.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ PIH opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.
1347 Property Insurance Company Profile
