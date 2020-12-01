Short Interest in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) Increases By 920.0%

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 920.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PIH opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

