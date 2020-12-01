Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments’ (OTCMKTS:FOUR) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shift4 Payments had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $345,000,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FOUR stock opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.29. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 623.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 47.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $254,000.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

