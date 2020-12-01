Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L)’s (SVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on the stock.

LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,389 ($31.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 50.40. Severn Trent Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,994.50 ($26.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,716 ($35.48). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,482.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,451.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.63 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L)’s payout ratio is presently 213.08%.

In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,377 ($31.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,377 ($3,105.57).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

