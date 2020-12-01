Semtech (SMTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semtech stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,785. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

