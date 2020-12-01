Seeyond Trims Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Seeyond reduced its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,379 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VER. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VER opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of VEREIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

