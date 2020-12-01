Seeyond Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Seeyond lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,298 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,056,611,000 after acquiring an additional 866,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,611,000 after buying an additional 534,321 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,706,000 after buying an additional 132,602 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,275,000 after buying an additional 98,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.