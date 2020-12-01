Seeyond Reduces Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Seeyond decreased its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 63.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $50,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,206.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,057,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,631,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WORK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.93 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

