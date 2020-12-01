Seeyond Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Seeyond bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCG. FMR LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 1,515.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,480,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 73.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,250,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,260,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 299.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,656,000 after acquiring an additional 46,209,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 250.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,835,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038,572 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 23.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,743,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,710 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

