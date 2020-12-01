Seeyond Buys 1,449 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Seeyond raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinterest by 32.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,484 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Pinterest by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 132.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 26.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $3,155,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $55,610,503.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,352.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,598,372 shares of company stock valued at $208,731,194.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

