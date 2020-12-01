Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) vs. BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Critical Contrast

Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Security Bancorp and BankUnited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 3 7 0 2.70

BankUnited has a consensus price target of $26.38, indicating a potential downside of 7.49%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Security Bancorp.

Dividends

Security Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BankUnited pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BankUnited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security Bancorp and BankUnited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BankUnited $1.43 billion 1.84 $313.10 million $3.13 9.11

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Security Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Security Bancorp and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BankUnited 15.98% 7.25% 0.59%

Volatility & Risk

Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Security Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BankUnited beats Security Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Bancorp

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides wealth and financial management services that include mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; personal and small business retirement plans; fixed, variable, and indexed annuities; life insurance; trust and estate services; and other plans, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in McMinnville, Tennessee.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, SBA product offerings, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers ATMs, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 74 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

