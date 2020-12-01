Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Head to Head Analysis

Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scientific Learning and Perdoceo Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Learning $15.80 million 0.37 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $627.70 million 1.25 $69.98 million $1.37 8.28

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Learning.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Learning and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Learning -11.03% N/A -22.91% Perdoceo Education 15.60% 24.90% 17.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Scientific Learning has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Scientific Learning and Perdoceo Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Perdoceo Education has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.37%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Scientific Learning on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Learning

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 36,600 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

