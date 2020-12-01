Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. Schneider National has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Schneider National by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 51,309 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Schneider National by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

