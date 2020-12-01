Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 713,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 466.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

