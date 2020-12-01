Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €112.38 ($132.22).

EPA SU opened at €116.65 ($137.24) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.00. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

