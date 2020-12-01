Royce & Associates LP Sells 49,843 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,843 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.29% of Materion worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 272.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 495,575 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 468.0% in the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 163,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 38.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 86,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTRN opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

