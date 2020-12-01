Royce & Associates LP Sells 4,500 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,122,000 after purchasing an additional 165,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.08.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $203.36 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.