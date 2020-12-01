Royce & Associates LP Sells 267,325 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 267,325 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.26% of WSFS Financial worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 152.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $162.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.86 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.