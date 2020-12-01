Royce & Associates LP Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Under Armour by 113.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 168.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Under Armour by 229.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

