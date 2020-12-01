Royce & Associates LP Invests $3.68 Million in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 326,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Kimco Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

