Royce & Associates LP Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,638 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.05% of AstroNova worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

ALOT opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 million, a P/E ratio of -143.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.45. AstroNova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, research analysts predict that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

AstroNova Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

