Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,586,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.09% of Surgalign as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at $308,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRGA stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $183.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). Research analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRGA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

