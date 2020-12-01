Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (RY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.96 per share for the quarter.

TSE:RY opened at C$106.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$95.18. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$72.00 and a 1-year high of C$109.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$104.50 to C$107.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.20.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.25, for a total transaction of C$708,309.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$553,546.11. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,910.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

