Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RY stock opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The company has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $83.54.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

